FVW Medien/CW

Koray Cavdir has been head of Ferien Touristik/Coral Travel for two years. Previously, he was head of purchasing at the Coral agency Odeon Tours, the Turkish TUI agency Tantur and worked for Thomas Cook and Meiers Weltreisen.

Ferien Touristik/Coral Travel is expanding its programme and selling more through travel agencies. In the medium term, the Düsseldorf-based tour operator is to play in the league of billionaires in terms of turnover, according to the will of managing director Koray Cavdir.

The number of tour operators that have surpassed 2019 turnover in 2022 is manageable. However, Ferien Touristik/Coral Travel stands out in the latest