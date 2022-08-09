Tuja founder Terttu Jauss with Lernidee bosses Nurlan Mukash and Felix Willeke.
The German tour operator Lernidee continues to expand and broaden its range: Now the Berlin-based company is taking over a tour operator for Northern Europe. For the managing directors Willeke and Mukash, this is an ideal addition to the portfolio. In future, Nordland spe
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events