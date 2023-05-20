DER Touristik

Many tour operators and sales brands, one company: DER Touristik Group has recently expanded in Eastern and Western Europe.

Since the beginning of the year, a team of three has been leading DER Touristik Group, Europe's second-largest tourism group. How the new management of the Rewe subsidiary is positioning itself and what it is planning.

Everything is so colourful here: If you look at the map of Europe with the tour operator and sales brands of DER Touristik, the diversity resembles a