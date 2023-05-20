  1. Home
  2. International
Three-man team heads Rewe subsidiary

The plans of the new DER Touristik management

von Klaus Hildebrandt
Samstag, 20. Mai 2023
DER Touristik
Many tour operators and sales brands, one company: DER Touristik Group has recently expanded in Eastern and Western Europe.
Many tour operators and sales brands, one company: DER Touristik Group has recently expanded in Eastern and Western Europe.

Since the beginning of the year, a team of three has been leading DER Touristik Group, Europe's second-largest tourism group. How the new management of the Rewe subsidiary is positioning itself and what it is planning.

Everything is so colourful here: If you look at the map of Europe with the tour operator and sales brands of DER Touristik, the diversity resembles a
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Playitas-Fuerteventura_1500 DER TOURISTIK
Because the USP is missing

DER Touristik abolishes its hotel brand Cooee
Lionel Souque Rewe
Annual press conference

Rewe Group "is not in talks" with FTI
Burmester_1500_TC_04A7796_C Thomas Cook
Strategies for further growth

How DER Touristik intends to support the upward trend
stats