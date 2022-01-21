  1. Home
Three main topics

ITB announces agenda for this year's digital convention

von Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 21. Januar 2022
Like last year, the ITB Convention 2022 will be streamed digitally.
FVW Medien/KH
Resilience, digitalisation and sustainability: these three topics are the focus of this year's ITB Convention, which will be streamed from 8 to 10 March. This will be followed on 17 March by the Digital Business Day, where buyers and exhibitors can exchange ideas digitally.#/

