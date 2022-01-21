Like last year, the ITB Convention 2022 will be streamed digitally.
Resilience, digitalisation and sustainability: these three topics are the focus of this year's ITB Convention, which will be streamed from 8 to 10 March. This will be followed on 17 March by the Digital Business Day, where buyers and exhibitors can exchange ideas digitally.#/
