  1. Home
  2. International
The Future of Travel Report

This is what travel will look like in 2070

von Holger Jacobs
Montag, 27. März 2023
Taylor Herring
Heartbeat and biometric passports could replace the conventional passport.
Heartbeat and biometric passports could replace the conventional passport.

Six European futurologists and experts in aerospace and engineering show what travel could look like in 2070 in "The Future of Travel Report" commissioned by the airline Easyjet.

The report predicts innovations in airports, air travel, accommodation and overall holiday experiences. By 2070, biomimetic sensory aircraft seats cou
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Valencia fvw|TravelTalk Kongress ITB Turespaña
20 - 23 September

fvw|TravelTalk Kongress 2023 to be held in Valencia
Social Media Jamaika FVW Medien / Wyrwa
Changing Traveller Report 2022

This is how Generation Z goes on holiday
Blockchain-Panel, fvw|TravelTalk Kongress 2022 mit Deniz Ugur Christian Wyrwa
Bentour boss Ugur

Buying and reselling trips via blockchain
stats