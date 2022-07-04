Sales stop: At the moment, Lufthansa and Air Dolomiti tickets are only available in higher booking classes.
The aviation system is currently working at its limits. In order to relieve it, Lufthansa is now resorting to another measure:The German carrier is temporarily no longer selling cheap tickets in Economy Class. The sales stop applies to flights within Germany, Europe
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events