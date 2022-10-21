FVW Medien/HMJ

A total of 35.9 million passengers used Frankfurt Airport from January to September 2022, which is still a third less than in the corresponding nine-month period in 2019, i.e. before the Corona pandemic.

According to the airport association ADV, growth opportunities are being wasted in Germany. This is due to the excessively high tax and fee burden: "Germany as an airport location is becoming increasingly unattractive for airlines in the European competition for new routes."

