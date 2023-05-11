Easter business has pushed the sales balance in German travel agencies significantly upward. According to Tats Tourism Sales Climate, they actually drove in just over two percent more in April than in pre-Corona 2019, with cruises and air travel primarily responsible.

The Tats Tourism Sales Climate Index The Tats Tourism Sales Climate Index (Tats Reisebüro-Spiegel) is compiled monthly by IT specialist for travel distribution Tats from Frankfurt am Main. Tats analyses the travel agency sales invoiced in that month in the tourism, cruise, air travel and other sales divisions (rental cars, rail, own events) and presents them in a monthly comparison as well as cumulatively for the calendar year. It also examines the tourism order backlog, with travel dates up to the end of the current tourism year. Since July 2021, the Tats Tourism Sales Climate Index also shows the comparison to 2019. It is based on several thousand travel agencies, online portals and consolidators.

February was the first time travel agents posted more in departed sales than in pre-Corona 2019, and that trend continued in April. According to the Tats Tourism Sales Climate, total billed sales were just over 2% above 2019.The tourism division cruises (up 7.3%), as well as air travel (up 7.6%) and "other sales", which combines in-house events, rail and rental cars (up 14.5%), are primarily responsible for this. In tourism as a whole, on the other hand, the minus has grown by two points to 9.3% compared to March.It is interesting to look at the year-on-year order intake in tourism. While it was still clearly up in March at 15.7%, it is down 19.4% in April. One factor could be the still very short-term booking behaviour, which meets with a sharp rise in interest last year following the pandemic relief. This also tends to apply to the cruises subsegment.Compared to 2019, however, there is also a positive trend in incoming orders: tourism is up 2.6%, and cruises are even up 17.1%. This gives cause for optimism for the year as a whole in tourism: "Continued consistent booking behavior could hold out the prospect of reaching the 2019 revenue level in 2023," is the cautious forecast of the Tats Tourism Sales Climate in April.