Rewe

Open to M&A opportunities: Lionel Souque, CEO of Rewe Group, DER Touristik's parent group.

The German tourism industry is sceptical whether a possible takeover of the country’s third-largest tour operator, FTI Touristik, by the number two, DER Touristik, would be allowed or make sense in business terms

The German tourism industry is sceptical whether a possible takeover of the country’s third-largest tour operator, FTI Touristik, by the number two, DER Touristik, would be allowed or make sense in business terms . Among German travel agents, there was widespread s