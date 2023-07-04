FTI Group

Ludovic Rigel now heads the FTI subsidiaries in Switzerland and France.

The Swiss FTI Touristik and the French FTI Voyages will be more closely linked to the headquarters of the third largest European tour operator in Munich. In the course of this, there will be a change of management at the two subsidiaries.

In future, both FTI subsidiaries will be headed by Ludovic Rigel, who has been heading the French tour operator in a transitional dual role as CFO and