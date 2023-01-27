Laura Meyer, CEO of the Hotelplan Group, expects sales to continue to rise despite the volatile global economic situation.
The Hotelplan Group look sback on a successful financial year 2021/22. Compared to the previous financial year, the Swiss travel group was able to increase its turnover by more than 122%. For 2023, CEO Meyer expects further revenue growth.
The Hotelplan Group look sback on a successful financial year 2021/22. Compared to the previous financial year, the Swiss travel group was able to increase its turnover by more than 122%. For 2023, CEO Meyer expects further revenue growth. Even though the Hotelplan Group'
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events