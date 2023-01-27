  1. Home
Swiss travel group

Hotelplan can more than double turnover in 2022

von Martin Jürs und Holger Jacobs
Freitag, 27. Januar 2023
Laura Meyer, CEO of the Hotelplan Group, expects sales to continue to rise despite the volatile global economic situation.
Hotelplan
Laura Meyer, CEO of the Hotelplan Group, expects sales to continue to rise despite the volatile global economic situation.

The Hotelplan Group look sback on a successful financial year 2021/22. Compared to the previous financial year, the Swiss travel group was able to increase its turnover by more than 122%. For 2023, CEO Meyer expects further revenue growth.

The Hotelplan Group look sback on a successful financial year 2021/22. Compared to the previous financial year, the Swiss travel group was able to increase its turnover by more than 122%. For 2023, CEO Meyer expects further revenue growth.
