  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Travel News
Sustainable Travel

Fairweg starts the year with 400 "green" offers

von Holger Jacobs
Dienstag, 22. Februar 2022
A change is gonna come: Fairweg wants to sell "different" trips.
Brad Starkey/Unsplash
A change is gonna come: Fairweg wants to sell "different" trips.

The still young sustainable travel portal Fairweg.de, co-founded by Ralf Hieke, wants to take off this year and already has 400 offers. Besides sustainable hotels, the portfolio also includes package tours. The offers are all checked by the portal makers. The Fairweg foun

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Fernando Valdés Verelst Staatssekretär für Tourismus in Spanien Staatssekretariat für Tourismus Spanien
fvw|TravelTalk interview

Spain works on sustainable tourism recovery
Gruene_Erde_Symbolbild Colourbox.de
New study

Passengers not willing to pay for climate protection
Yolo Getty Images
Green and digital transitions

How the EU Commission wants to change tourism
stats