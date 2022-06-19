forum anders reisen

The new board of directors of Forum anders reisen: Karen Wittel (Atambo Tours) and Lutz Müller (WIR Reisen), Steffen Mayer (Rainbow Garden Village), Susana Ceron Baumann (Ventura Travel) and Carl Gubert (Sailwithus, from top left).

For many years, Manfred Häupl, Annette Paatzsch and Kai Pardon shaped the board of Forum anders reisen. Now the trio has made room for new faces. In addition, the circle of possible members of the German sustainable tourism association has been expanded. After two Co