Part of the joint venture between DER Touristik and DSR: the Arosa resort on the North Sea island of Sylt.

DER Touristik Group is expanding its hotel business with 16 more properties through a 'sustainable hospitality' joint venture with the Deutsche Seereederei Group (DSR).

The aim of the venture is to create a European leader in environmentally friendly and sustainable tourism with the Arosa, Resorts & Hideaways, Aja and Henri Hotels brands.

Their new joint subsidiary, DR Hospitality, will run and market 16 hotels and resorts under the Arosa, Aja, Henri Hotels, Louis C. Jacob, and Hotel Neptun brands.

Self-drive destinations

DER Touristik already operates nearly 100 holiday hotels and resorts under the Sentido, LTI, Calimera, Primasol and Cooee brands, mostly in European beach destinations.

However, the two German groups said they are convinced that one of the strong future growth areas in tourism will be holiday destinations that can be easily reached by train, bus, and car. The joint venture will thus initially focus on Germany's Baltic and North Sea coastal regions as well the Alpine region and Italy.

New hotel trends

"We are sure that sustainable travel, self-drive holidays and the desire for safety and health are new core trends for holidays, even beyond the pandemic," explained Sören Hartmann, CEO of DER Touristik Group.

"That is why we are investing now and are pleased to have found a high-profile, very experienced and successful partner in Deutsche Seereederei. The combination of hotel expertise with brand competence together with tourism know-how and travel sales strength is a 'perfect match'," he added.

DSR owner Horst Rahe said: "With an experienced and financially strong partner, we can achieve our goal of becoming a leading company in the European, environmentally friendly hospitality and leisure industry faster and more securely. We are convinced that we have found an ideal partner here in DER Touristik Group."