  1. Home
  2. International
Second-largest European tour operator

DER Touristik buys SAF from Lufthansa

von Rita Münck
Montag, 17. Juli 2023
Imago/agefotostock
More Sustainable Aviation Fuel, less CO2 emissions on holiday flights: This part of DER Touristik's sustainability strategy.
More Sustainable Aviation Fuel, less CO2 emissions on holiday flights: This part of DER Touristik's sustainability strategy.

Following the specialist Chameleon and the consolidator Aerticket, tour operator DER Touristik has now also signed a contract with Lufthansa: Together they want to promote more sustainable flying.

To this end, Europe's second-largest tour operator has purchased Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) on a large scale from Lufthansa and thus wants to m
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

9 €
  • danach 20 € / mtl.
  • 11 € sparen

12 Monate

119 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

199 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 279 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Julia Simpson WTTC WTTC
WTTC G20 public-private dialogue

Simpson addresses key challenges for travel trade
Chamäleon, Ingo Lies Chamäleon
Success formula small group

Chamäleon Reisen aims for record turnover and guests
Norbert Fiebig DRV Tagung 2022 DRV
New position paper

DRV with clear demands for climate protection
stats