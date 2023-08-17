Travel agency customers in Germany would like more information about the climate impact of their travels.

Consumers in Germany want travel agents to provide better information about the environmental impact of their travels, according to a new survey.

That was a key finding from an online survey of 2,000 travel agency customers and more than 430 counter staff carried out by the travel sustainability initiative Futouris and the market research institute NIT. One of the main aims of the survey was to find out how important information about the climate impact of travel is during the sales process.

Little knowledge

One clear finding was that at the moment, both clients and travel agency staff do not feel well-informed about the impact of travel on the climate.

Only 38% of travel agents feel well-informed about the impact of travel on the climate, and a mere 17% about the CO2 footprint of trips. Similarly, only one third of clients believe travel agents are well-informed about these topics.

At the same time, there is clear interest in knowing more. More than 80% of travel agents said they had a “positive” or “very positive” attitude to sustainability and climate protection.

Mehr dazu

Mehr dazu McKinsey survey Germans feel bad when they are flying

Customer expectations

The figures for clients are similar, with 56% focusing more on social issues and 42% on environmental topics. More than one client in three claimed to try to minimize the climate footprint of his or her trip.

Moreover, clients clearly expect travel agents to be informed about these topics. More than three out of four (77%) said they are open to sustainability-related information from travel agents, and about half want travel agents to proactively raise these issues with them.





Ready for more

Travel agents are also ready to do more. More than half (52%) believe that recommending environmentally-friendly trips will help to reduce environmental problems.

Logically, travel agents need more information about environmental issues related to the travel products that they sell. Three out of four (73%) want this information directly in reservation systems, 64% expect more information from tour operators, and 63% want training in the form of webinars or similar measures.

Mehr dazu

Clear gap

NIT project manager Friedericke Kuhn said: "The results show that the majority of consultations in travel agencies currently take place without any information on the climate footprint being addressed. On the other hand, there is a very large proportion of customers who are open to information.

“By providing information on climate protection, both the quality of the consultation could be increased, and more climate-friendly booking behaviour could be achieved," she declared.



Mehr dazu

Mehr dazu Meaningful Tourism Index 2023 These are the most sustainable destinations

CO2 emissions calculations

The German travel industry is currently working intensively on a system to display the CO2 emissions of holiday trips and aims to make this information available in booking systems during 2024.

This project, called Klima Link, is being led by the German Travel Industry Association (DRV) and the sustainable travel initiative Futouris, and is supported by a broad range of major players throughout the travel and tourism industry.

In the first step, scheduled for Q1, 2024, Klima Link aims to create a standardized CO2 emissions calculation model for travel by air or rail to and from a destination. Data on the CO2 emissions of accommodation would follow in Q2, 2024.



Mehr dazu