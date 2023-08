For the first time, the Spanish hotel group is presenting the Iberostar Sustainability Award. Now it is clear which of their partner tour operators and travel agencies have made it to the final round. fvw|TravelTalk presents the finalists and their concepts in videos.

Finalists in the tour operator category are:

DER Touristik

Hotelplan

FTI Group

Screenshot

"More than just a vacation - are you ready?" says the website of Fair Away Travel from Berlin.

Finalists in the category travel agency are:

Fairactions

LCC Grünes Reisebüro

Fairweg

With the award, Iberostar wants to recognize companies from the D-A-CH region for their commitment to sustainability. "Not only do we set high standards for ourselves, but we also want to encourage and inspire our partners to take responsibility. There are so many great initiatives that we want to give visibility to in this way," says Sales Director Finn Ackermann.The finalists in the two categories are featured in videos in which general managers and those responsible for sustainability present their concepts.is one of the leading European tourism groups with various brands.is a travel brand of Hotelplan Suisse, the largest Swiss tour operator.offers its customers vacations in around 120 countries through various brands.was founded in 2016 and specializes in responsible tourism products. (Video will follow at the end of August):was founded in 2021. Their motto is: "Sustainable travel has to get out of the eco niche and into the mainstream!", a new brand from LCC Reisebüro AG, a subsidiary of Lufthansa City Center, stands for a future-oriented design of travel.was founded in 2019 and presents sustainable hotels and travel on its booking platform that were selected on the basis of 12 criteria.The award is presented by a jury consisting of Sören Hartmann (President of the industry association BTW), Harald Zeiss (Professor at the Harz University of Applied Sciences), Gloria Fluxá (Vice-Chairman & Chief Sustainability Officer Iberostar), and Sandra Benbeniste (Sustainability Officer Director Emea Iberostar). The criteria for the award can be found here The winners in the two categories will receive grants from Iberostar to promote sustainable travel. They will also be invited on a trip by the hotel group to its sustainability projects. The winners will be awarded at the fvw|TravelTalk Congress, which will take place in Valencia from September 20 to 23. Gloria Fluxà will be one of the speakers there.