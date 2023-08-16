The Iberostar Sustainability Awards celebrate tour operators and travel agencies that are making sustainability an integral part of their business.

For the first time, the Spanish hotel group is presenting the Iberostar Sustainability Award. Now it is clear which of their partner tour operators and travel agencies have made it to the final round. fvw|TravelTalk presents the finalists and their concepts in videos.

Finalists in the tour operator category are:

DER Touristik

Hotelplan

FTI Group

"More than just a vacation - are you ready?" says the website of Fair Away Travel from Berlin.

Finalists in the category travel agency are:

Fairactions

LCC Grünes Reisebüro

Fairweg

fvw|TravelTalk Congress How holiday hotels are becoming more sustainable