For the first time, the Spanish hotel group is presenting the Iberostar Sustainability Award. Now it is clear which of their partner tour operators and travel agencies have made it to the final round. fvw|TravelTalk presents the finalists and their concepts in videos.
With the award, Iberostar wants to recognize companies from the D-A-CH region for their commitment to sustainability. "Not only do we set high standards for ourselves, but we also want to encourage and inspire our partners to take responsibility. There are so many great initiatives that we want to give visibility to in this way," says Sales Director Finn Ackermann.
The finalists in the two categories are featured in videos in which general managers and those responsible for sustainability present their concepts.
Finalists in the tour operator category are: DER Touristik
is one of the leading European tourism groups with various brands.
DER Touristik
Hotelplan
is a travel brand of Hotelplan Suisse, the largest Swiss tour operator.
Hotelplan FTI Group
offers its customers vacations in around 120 countries through various brands.
FTI Group Fair Away Travel
was founded in 2016 and specializes in responsible tourism products. (Video will follow at the end of August):
"More than just a vacation - are you ready?" says the website of Fair Away Travel from Berlin.
Finalists in the category travel agency are: Fairactions
was founded in 2021. Their motto is: "Sustainable travel has to get out of the eco niche and into the mainstream!"
Fairactions
LCC Grünes Reisebüro
, a new brand from LCC Reisebüro AG, a subsidiary of Lufthansa City Center, stands for a future-oriented design of travel.
LCC Grünes Reisebüro Fairweg
was founded in 2019 and presents sustainable hotels and travel on its booking platform that were selected on the basis of 12 criteria.
Fairweg
The award is presented by a jury consisting of Sören Hartmann (President of the industry association BTW), Harald Zeiss (Professor at the Harz University of Applied Sciences), Gloria Fluxá (Vice-Chairman & Chief Sustainability Officer Iberostar), and Sandra Benbeniste (Sustainability Officer Director Emea Iberostar). The criteria for the award can be found here
.
The winners in the two categories will receive grants from Iberostar to promote sustainable travel. They will also be invited on a trip by the hotel group to its sustainability projects. The winners will be awarded at the fvw|TravelTalk Congress, which will take place in Valencia from September 20 to 23. Gloria Fluxà will be one of the speakers there.
