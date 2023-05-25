TUI

Sees TUI "on the way to old strength": TUI Chief Financial Officer Mathias Kiep.

TUI has scored an important success in the capital market: the travel group has reached an agreement with the state-owned KfW Bank and private banks to extend its credit lines worth billions – and regards it as evidence of "the TUI Group's operational and balance sheet recovery".

TUI has extended the term of its existing credit lines totalling €2.7bn by two years. The entire credit line is now available until July 2026, th