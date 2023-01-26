Partnership expanded: Munich Airport Chairman Jost Lammers and Luftrhansa Chief Sales Officer Stefan Kreuzpaintner.
The decades-long cooperation between Munich Airport and Lufthansa will be expanded with regard to sustainability and further innovations. Among other things, the airport is to be connected to the long-distance/ICE rail network.
The decades-long cooperation between Munich Airport and Lufthansa will be expanded with regard to sustainability and further innovations. Among other things, the airport is to be connected to the long-distance/ICE rail network. Munich Airport (FMG) and Lufthansa want to p
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events