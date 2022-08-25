  1. Home
  2. International
Survey

Germans want to shop less and save energy

von dpa und Michael Krane
Donnerstag, 25. August 2022
Empty shops: Germans want to go on fewer shopping trips.
Pixabay
Empty shops: Germans want to go on fewer shopping trips.

In view of high inflation, a majority of German citizens are already foregoing shopping trips and saving energy. What priority holiday spending has. According to a representative survey conducted by the YouGov Institute on behalf of the news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
stats