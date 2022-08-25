Empty shops: Germans want to go on fewer shopping trips.
In view of high inflation, a majority of German citizens are already foregoing shopping trips and saving energy. What priority holiday spending has. According to a representative survey conducted by the YouGov Institute on behalf of the news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events