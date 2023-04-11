A drumbeat in the cruise industry: Michael Thamm, CEO of the Costa Group, is stepping down with immediate effect. His position will not be filled.
Michael Thamm, CEO of the Costa Group for more than ten years, has surprisingly left the company. His position will not be filled. The departure is met with incomprehension in industry circles.
Michael Thamm led the Costa Group (Costa Cruises, Aida, Iberocruceros and Carnival Maritime) since 2012 and took over responsibility for Carnival Asia
