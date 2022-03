FTI

Casper Urhammer moves from DK Travel Holding (STA Travel, Globetrotter, Explorer Fernreisen) to Munich-based tour operator FTI Group.

Until now, Ralph Schiller was responsible for the tour operator division in addition to his position as head of FTI Group, the third-largest German tour operator. Now he will be joined by experienced tourism expert Casper Urhammer. Urhammer took over the new position of C