Sunny outlook: Mauritius is among the top three long-haul destinations of Germans in Winter 2022/23 – at least according to DER Touristik booking figures.
Beach holidays are in demand - even in winter, according to the tour operators at DER Touristik. Germans are drawn to the sunny beaches of destinations in winter too, DER Touristik has found. Europe boss Ingo Burmester promises: "There will be no fuel surcharges at Dertour and
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events