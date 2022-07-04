FVW Medien/HMJ

Sunny outlook: Mauritius is among the top three long-haul destinations of Germans in Winter 2022/23 – at least according to DER Touristik booking figures.

Beach holidays are in demand - even in winter, according to the tour operators at DER Touristik. Germans are drawn to the sunny beaches of destinations in winter too, DER Touristik has found. Europe boss Ingo Burmester promises: "There will be no fuel surcharges at Dertour and