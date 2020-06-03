Enhanced aircraft disinfection: Announcing its summer schedule, Easyjet outlined extensive health and safety measures for passengers and crew.

Easyjet will start flying German travellers to foreign destinations again on July 1 as it resumes a large part of its flight programme with new anti-coronavirus health and safety measures.

Europe’s second-largest budget airline, which has grounded the bulk of its fleet due to the Covid-19 pandemic, announced it will resume about half of its 1,022 routes from July 1 onwards, increasing to 75% of its route network in August.

However, there will be fewer flights per route, so that overall the airline will only offer about 30% of its normal capacity for July – September.

Flights from Germany to Spanish and Greek islands

Routes from Germany will include to the Balearics and the Canaries as well as several Greek islands and popular city destinations such as Amsterdam, Barcelona and Lisbon.

Stephan Erler, the airline’s Country Manager Germany, said: "We are delighted to announce that we will be flying the majority of our route network across Europe, meaning customers can still get to their chosen destination for their summer holidays this year."

In parallel, Easyjet is launching its "biggest ever summer sale" with cheap fares on many routes to try to win new bookings. In Germany, the airline is offering more than one million tickets for the bargain price of €29.99 per one-way ticket.

Special health and safety measures

Easyjet also outlined extensive health and safety measures for passengers and crew. These include enhanced aircraft disinfection; customers, cabin and ground crew will be required to wear masks; there will also initially be no food service onboard flights.

In terms of seating, passengers will be invited to sit at a distance from customers not in their party where seats are available.