  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Travel News
  4. Summer holidays: Germany lifts travel warning for 29 European countries
Summer holidays

Germany lifts travel warning for 29 European countries

by Paul Needham
Wednesday, June 03, 2020
E-Mail Drucken

most read

  1. Konjunkturprogramm (2)

    Regierung beschließt Hilfe für Reisebüros
  2. Trotz Pandemie

    In diese Länder können Deutsche wieder reisen
  3. Coronavirus (aktualisiert)

    In die meisten Länder kommen Deutsche schwerer
  4. Außenministerium (8)

    Türkei-Experte drängt auf Reisewarnung-Aufhebung
  5. Zur Monatsmitte

    Belgien öffnet sich für ausländische Besucher
Open access for German tourists: Germany ends its travel warning für 29 European destinations including Portugal. Thus Germans can go on holiday to hotspots such as the Algarve this summer.
Olimar
Open access for German tourists: Germany ends its travel warning für 29 European destinations including Portugal. Thus Germans can go on holiday to hotspots such as the Algarve this summer.

The German government will end its official travel warning for 29 countries in Europe as of June 15, paving the way for Germans to be able to go on holiday this summer.

The federal government decided on Wednesday (June 3) that the travel warning for the 26 other members of the EU along with the UK and the four states associated with the Schengen agreement (Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein) will be replaced with country-specific information and advice. Travel to these countries will be permitted as long as the infection situation in each country is at a similar level as in Germany.  

But there will be a delay in lifting the bans for Spain and Norway as both countries have decided to extend their immigration restrictions beyond June 15. However, the German government currently expects Spain to end its restrictions as of June 21.

"We must avoid a second wave"”

Berlin imposed its first-ever global travel warning for more than 200 countries on March 17 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and extended it several times over the past three months.

However, foreign minister Heiko Maas warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is still far from over. "We should not have a false sense of security. Together we must prevent the resumption of tourism from leading to a second wave (of infections), here or somewhere else," he declared.  

In future, the foreign ministry will publish "the best available information" in its travel advice for each individual country "so that travellers can decide for or against a trip". Maas made clear: "In future we will also make the travel warning dependent on how the local situation develops. There will not be a second repatriation programme."

Travel to overseas destinations still unclear

The government organised and financed return travel to Germany for about 240,000 German nationals in March as countries around the world started closing their borders in response to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. These were mostly individual travellers, businesspeople, students and other German citizens. Package holidaymakers were flown home by tour operators and airlines in separate actions.

In terms of travel to destinations outside Europe, the government could not say how the situation will be after June 14 as Berlin wants the EU to agree on a joint policy. "For third-party states we are awaiting this week's decision of the (European) Commission whether the immigration restrictions for Europe will be extended," Maas explained.

Themen
Germany EU Heiko Maas Spain Schengen Iceland Switzerland

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can purchase the rights of use for this article.
Print article

related news
Jens Bischof
Summer takeoff

Leisure airlines will relaunch holiday flights in June
spanien_barcelona_beach_GettyImages-590135010_1500
Border openings

Germany will allow holidays in Europe this summer
Riu Palmeras auf Gran Canaria
Summer 2020

Travel industry gears up to relaunch package holidays
stats