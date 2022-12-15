Munich Airport

New flights: In trhe summer of 2023, the number of connections from Frankfurt and Munich (pictured here) reaches 5,200 weekly frequencies.

Lufthansa is starting the summer of 2023 with new European destinations from Frankfurt and Munich. In total, the airline offers more than 205 destinations worldwide, almost as many as before the Corona pandemic.

