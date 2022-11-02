Beach life in various destinations is a major part of the FTI portfolio for the coming year.

FTI has unveiled a broad range of package and individual holidays for summer 2023 as it seeks to build on this year’s comeback.

The Munich-based tour operator is focusing on its main Mediterranean and long-haul destinations, including with more own hotels, as part of its expansion plans. There are new offers for families, couples and luxury clients.

FTI is already seeing good early bookings for next year, especially for Greece, the USA, and the Emirates. But tour operator chief Casper Urhammer said it is too early to identify any specific trends and he expects “short-term booking behaviour” again in 2023.

Customers will be able to book the group’s Flexplus option again next year, enabling free cancellations and booking switches up to 15 days before departure.

More Egypt and Greece

In Egypt, FTI is expanding capacity with three group hotels in Makadi Bay – the Lemon & Soul Makadi (adults only), the Labranda Royal Makadi and the Labranda Club Makadi –, more adults-only hotels, more non-stop flights to Sharm el Sheikh and more tours.

Similarly, the tour operator is expanding its portfolio in Greece, with more flights to Crete and Rhodes, better connections to smaller islands and the start of flights to Araxos for the north-west Peleponnes region. The renovated Labranda Marine Aquapark on Kos is back in the programme as well.



More family hotels

In Spain, FTI has added 30 new hotels, mostly in the Balearics and especially Majorca. The focus is on family hotels as well as adults-only properties. On Fuerteventura, the Labranda Golden Beach on Costa Calma will re-open after modernization measures.

In Turkey, the tour operator is responding to good demand for beach holidays in Alanya by adding several family hotels there.

New Orient offers

The Orient programme is being expanded with the first beach hotels in Saudi Arabia, the return of Jordan and a greater range of affordable hotels in Dubai.

Further afield, the USA programme has been expanded to 60,000 hotels and other accommodation, and with more tours in different states. Similarly, FTI has expanded its Caribbean programme with more hotels in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and, for the first time, Saint-Martin.

More sustainable holidays