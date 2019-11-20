German tour operator Alltours aims to profit from the Thomas Cook insolvency by expanding its hotel portfolio by 30% as it targets a high 20% rise to more than two million customers next year.

This year the Düsseldorf-based group had flat customer numbers of about 1.7 million amid tough trading conditions but increased its pre-tax profit by 15%.

"Considering the major challenges in the airline sector, we are very satisfied with the results that we have achieved," declared owner Willi Verhuven, referring to flight capacity shortages following the Germania insolvency earlier this year and the grounding of B-737max planes.

For 2020 Verhuven aims to increase customer numbers by over 20% to more than two million for the first time. He hopes that about three quarters of these additional 340,000 customers would be former Cook customers who will have to book their summer holiday with a different tour operator next year.

To accommodate this high growth, Alltours has expanded its summer 2020 portfolio by 30% to more than 20,000 hotels. This includes 90% of the hotels that Cook formerly marketed exclusively on the German market, with some of them now offered exclusively through Alltours. More than 50% of the tour operator’s guests already stay in an exclusively offered hotel, with the figure rising to more than 75% on Majorca.

In terms of destination volumes, Alltours expects to have more than one million customers in Spain next summer, including 100,000 more bookings for Majorca, where it is already the largest German tour operator.

The tour operator also expects good demand for its other big destinations. Capacity for its second-largest destination, Greece, has been increased on various islands, including an Allsun franchise hotel on Corfu. Flights to Egypt have been expanded from all big German airports and customer numbers for Red Sea holidays are expected to double.

Prices will be stable overall for summer 2020, the company said. Holidays in Spain and Greece will be slightly cheaper, Turkey slightly more expensive, while Egypt and Tunisia will be unchanged.

Early bookings for winter 2019/20 have started well for all destinations, according to the company. Top growth destinations include Egypt (+50%), Turkey (+20%), Thailand, Indonesia and the Maldives (+50% collectively). Moreover, very early advance bookings for next summer are showing double-digit increases for all destinations at present.