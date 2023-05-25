  1. Home
Successful deal

Lufthansa acquires stake in Italian airline ITA

von Holger Jacobs
Donnerstag, 25. Mai 2023
Imago/Andreas Haas
ITA Airways conducted lengthy negotiations with Lufthansa.

Lufthansa has reached its goal: After lengthy negotiations, the German crane carrier is acquiring a stake in the Italian airline ITA Airways. Initially, however, only with a minority shareholding – but there are options for a complete takeover.

The Lufthansa Group is taking a 41% stake in its former competitor ITA Airways. The purchase price of €325m flows directly into the airline's equ
