Imago/Andreas Haas

ITA Airways conducted lengthy negotiations with Lufthansa.

Lufthansa has reached its goal: After lengthy negotiations, the German crane carrier is acquiring a stake in the Italian airline ITA Airways. Initially, however, only with a minority shareholding – but there are options for a complete takeover.

The Lufthansa Group is taking a 41% stake in its former competitor ITA Airways. The purchase price of €325m flows directly into the airline's equ