Ingo Lies, founder of Chamäleon, is extremely optimistic about the current business year – and the figures prove him right.
After the end of the Corona crisis, Chamäleon Reisen is on an expansion course: with a clear strategic course, the German tour operator is aiming for new records both in turnover and guest figures in 2023.
Planning is still underway, but in just a few months construction work is to begin on a new office building opposite the current Chamäleon Reisen
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events