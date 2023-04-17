Chamäleon

Ingo Lies, founder of Chamäleon, is extremely optimistic about the current business year – and the figures prove him right.

After the end of the Corona crisis, Chamäleon Reisen is on an expansion course: with a clear strategic course, the German tour operator is aiming for new records both in turnover and guest figures in 2023.

Planning is still underway, but in just a few months construction work is to begin on a new office building opposite the current Chamäleon Reisen