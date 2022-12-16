  1. Home
Tunisia is partner country 2023 by Willy Scharnow

Partners for new Info-Travels: Riadh Dekhili, Tunisia Tourist Office, and Detlef Altmann of the Willy Scharnow Foundation.
Tunisia is coming up big for the Willy Scharnow Foundation for Tourism in 2023. The foundation has chosen the North African destination as its partner country.

Tunisia is coming up big for the Willy Scharnow Foundation for Tourism in 2023. The foundation has chosen the North African destination as its partner country. Every year, the Willy Scharnow Foundation for Tourism works particularly intensively with one country or region.
