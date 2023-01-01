  1. Home
  2. International
Study tours

Demand for individual travel experiences on the rise

von Robert Otto-Moog und Holger Jacobs
Sonntag, 01. Januar 2023
Encounters with locals play an important role for study tour clients.
Studiosus
Encounters with locals play an important role for study tour clients.

Rising energy costs, high inflation and capacity bottlenecks make 2023 a travel year with many imponderables, also for providers of study and adventure tours. What product strategies tour operators are responding with.

Rising energy costs, high inflation and capacity bottlenecks make 2023 a travel year with many imponderables, also for providers of study and adventure tours. What product strategies tour operators are responding with. "Expectations are constantly changing," says Peter-
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!

1 Monat

5 €
  • danach 18 € / mtl.
  • 13 € sparen

12 Monate

99 €
  • nur für kurze Zeit
  • 120 € sparen

24 Monate

179 €
  • größter Preisvorteil
  • 259 € sparen

fvw|TravelTalk Digital

  • Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
  • PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
  • Ermäßigungen bei allen Events
fvw|TravelTalk Mehrplatzlizenzen für Ihr Team
Mehr zum Thema
Studienreisen Begegnung Reisen mit Sinnen Peter Vollbrecht
No more dusty study trips

How study tour operators are preparing for the future
Jugendreisen Imago Images
Study on travel behaviour

Young people seek freedom and value experiences
stats