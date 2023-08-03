  1. Home
Strong quarterly figures

Lufthansa Group achieves record profit

von Martin Jürs und Holger Jacobs
Donnerstag, 03. August 2023
Imago/Sven Simon
Flights as busy in the second quarter as before the pandemic: Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr.
Lufthansa's business is running smoothly, the crane group has left the crisis of the Corona years behind it. This is shown by the figures for the second quarter. CEO Carsten Spohr is reporting a record profit and aiming for one of the best results in the company's history for 2023.

The sluggish economic development, at least in Germany, is not hurting the Lufthansa Group. It is benefiting from continued strong demand for travel a
