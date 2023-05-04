Rhodes plays a prominent role in Greek tourism.
According to an evaluation by the TUI Group, Greece is once again one of the favourites of holidaymakers from Germany this year. The strong bookings relate above all to Crete, Corfu, Kos and Rhodes.
However, the smaller Greek destinations such as Zakynthos, Karpathos, Santorini and Chalkidiki as well as Western Peloponnese are also in demand. It i
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events