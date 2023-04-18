Munich Airport

Optmistic forecast: Jost Lammers, CEO of Munich Airport.

The number of passengers at Munich Airport rose last year to 70% of the level before the Covid-19 crisis. With the recovery of air traffic to China, 80% should be reached this year, said Jost Lammers, CEO of the second-largest German airport.

With the strong increase in turnover, there is now hope "to be back in the black in the fourth year after the start of the worst crisis in the histo