Despite challenging business environment

TUI Group smiles again after strong comeback

von Paul Needham
Donnerstag, 15. Dezember 2022
"Tourism remains a long-term and attractive growth sector": Sebastian Ebel, CEO of TUI Group.
"Tourism remains a long-term and attractive growth sector": Sebastian Ebel, CEO of TUI Group.

As a bookings surge took customer numbers nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, TUI Group generated profits that helped to reduce its annual loss dramatically and will enable Europe's biggest holidays group to pay back its remaining state aid to German authorities.

