"January was the strongest booking month we have ever had": Ingo Burmeister, CEO DER Touristik Central Europe.

DER Touristik reports a strong start to the year. Germany's second-largest tour operator is registering a trend towards earlier bookings and higher-quality trips. The positive trend should be continued with a new lifestyle hotel brand and the cooperation with a major OTA.

The year has started well for Dertour and its sister brands ITS and Meiers Weltreisen: The fading of Covid-19 is giving travellers new planning certai