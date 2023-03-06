  1. Home
Strategies for further growth

How DER Touristik intends to support the upward trend

von Holger Jacobs
Montag, 06. März 2023
"January was the strongest booking month we have ever had": Ingo Burmeister, CEO DER Touristik Central Europe.
Thomas Cook
DER Touristik reports a strong start to the year. Germany's second-largest tour operator is registering a trend towards earlier bookings and higher-quality trips. The positive trend should be continued with a new lifestyle hotel brand and the cooperation with a major OTA.

The year has started well for Dertour and its sister brands ITS and Meiers Weltreisen: The fading of Covid-19 is giving travellers new planning certai
