Starting signal for new airline

Lufthansa company founded for "Cityline 2"

von Rita Münck und Holger Jacobs
Dienstag, 24. Mai 2022
Lufthansa at its Munich hub: The new company is registered there.
Lufthansa has had a new company entered in the commercial register at the Munich district court. It is called Flugverkehrsbetrieb München and is to become the home for the Cityline copy with which Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr wants to launch in summer 2023. Marco Zeng

