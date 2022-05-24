Lufthansa at its Munich hub: The new company is registered there.
Lufthansa has had a new company entered in the commercial register at the Munich district court. It is called Flugverkehrsbetrieb München and is to become the home for the Cityline copy with which Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr wants to launch in summer 2023. Marco Zeng
