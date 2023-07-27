Global Airlines

James Asquith, founder of Global Airlines, has big plans. Even the aircraft he has chosen – the Airbus 380 – is extra large.

The new aviation company Global Airlines wants to take off in 2024 with four Airbus 380s. In an interview with fvw|TravelTalk, Liam McKay, International Corporate Affairs Director at Global Airlines, explains the new airline's ambitious plans.

The start-up carrier Global Airlines wants to fly to New York and Los Angeles from London-Gatwick. The British newcomer wants to offer flight tic