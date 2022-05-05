Trying to keep disruptions to the travel process as low as possible: Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr expects a difficult summer business.
The travel business is currently picking up strongly. However, the rising demand is causing problems in view of the lack of staff in the aviation industry. Lufthansa CEO Spohr is therefore not only expecting an easy summer for his own airline. In recent weeks, especially
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
5 €
- danach 18 € / mtl.
- 13 € sparen
12 Monate
99 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
179 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 259 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PepXpress-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events