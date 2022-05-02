TUI/Christian Wyrwa

"Good for turnover, margins and profitability": TUI boss Friedrich Joussen reports a favourable situation for the German tour operator.

According to CEO Fritz Joussen, TUI's summer business is developing well, especially in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands. In Germany, he said, bookings in the past four weeks had been double-digit above the same period in 2019. In terms of overall summer bookings, Jou