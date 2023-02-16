Nuremberg Airport's website was paralized by a hacker attack.
A Russian hacker group calling itself Anonymous has paralysed the websites of six German airports, according to its own information. A day earlier, the entire air traffic at Frankfurt Airport was paralysed because of an IT breakdown at Lufthansa.
The websites of several German airports are currently disrupted. Nuremberg Airport, for example, initially suspected that it was a hacker attack, with
Jetzt Angebot wählen und weiterlesen!
1 Monat
9 €
- danach 20 € / mtl.
- 11 € sparen
12 Monate
119 €
- nur für kurze Zeit
- 120 € sparen
24 Monate
199 €
- größter Preisvorteil
- 279 € sparen
fvw|TravelTalk Digital
- Vollzugriff auf fvw.de inkl. E-Paper
- PEP-Ausweis für 2 Jahre kostenlos
- Ermäßigungen bei allen Events