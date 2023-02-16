  1. Home
Six attacks

Hackers paralyse websites of German airports

von Cüneyt Yilmaz und dpa
Donnerstag, 16. Februar 2023
Nuremberg Airport's website was paralized by a hacker attack.
Nuremberg Airport's website was paralized by a hacker attack.

A Russian hacker group calling itself Anonymous has paralysed the websites of six German airports, according to its own information. A day earlier, the entire air traffic at Frankfurt Airport was paralysed because of an IT breakdown at Lufthansa.

The websites of several German airports are currently disrupted. Nuremberg Airport, for example, initially suspected that it was a hacker attack, with
