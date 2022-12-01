Popular destination for German solo travellers during Christmas: Bangkok.

The share of search queries for single rooms has more than doubled compared to Christmas 2021, an evaluation by Kayak reveals. According to the report, solo travelers are primarily drawn to tropical destinations.

Ever more Germans travel over Christmas alone. This was the result of a current evaluation of the travel search engine Kayak. The company analysed search data for hotels and flights for destinations between December 19 and 27, 2022.It said the share of searches for single rooms and accommodations more than doubled this year, with an increase of more than 150% compared to the 2021 holiday season, and more than sixfold compared to 2019. At the same time, he said, the share of searches for trips for two people fell slightly compared to last year.Another result: solo travellers are often drawn to tropical destinations over the holidays. Data for flight searches analysed for the same period shows that long-haul flights to typical holiday destinations are the main trend among solo travellers over Christmas. According to flight searches, the top ten list of the most popular destinations among solo travellers from Germany are:In addition, the evaluation revealed that the cheapest day on average for intra-European flights is December 19, according to the data. By contrast, travellers have to reckon with up to 53% higher costs for airline tickets on Christmas Eve. For long-haul flights, the recommended travel days are Christmas Day and December 27, while flight dates from December 20 to 23 are around nine percent more expensive.